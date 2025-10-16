The Odyssey School is deepening its commitment to empowering every learner

A new chapter has begun at The Odyssey School, a K–8 community in Baltimore County dedicated to transforming the educational experience for children with dyslexia and language learning differences. With newly appointed leadership, Odyssey continues its journey as a community where students with learning differences are understood and valued.





Odyssey staff know every child is a capable learner and understand students think differently and learn differently, so teaching is thoughtfully designed to embrace their strengths, nurture confidence and self-advocacy, and foster a genuine love of learning. Reading, writing, and literacy development are embedded into every subject to enhance those skills throughout the day.

A hallmark of the Odyssey experience is the 3:1 student-teacher ratio, which means students are receive personalized, tailored instruction and attention.

