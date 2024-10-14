The Odyssey School helps students with language learning differences thrive

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and in Baltimore County, there’s an independent K-8 school dedicated to celebrating and educating students with dyslexia.

Through evidence-based methods, small group instruction, and daily tutoring, The Odyssey School cultivates independent and confident learners who excel academically, socially, and emotionally. Research shows students who receive intervention in the first and second grade make significant academic gains compared to those who don’t receive intervention until the third grade, and an estimated 1 in 5 children have dyslexia, making it one of the most common language-based learning differences.

Beyond academics, The Odyssey School also supports their social and emotional well-being. Students take lessons in executive functioning to help with organization and time management skills, and are encouraged to be their own self advocates for their needs and success inside and outside of the classroom.

The Odyssey School focuses on individualized attention and instruction, with a 3:1 student/teacher ratio and 2:1 daily reading and writing classes.

