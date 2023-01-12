Language learning differences like dyslexia are more common than you might imagine. And here in Baltimore, The Odyssey School is dedicated to helping students with language learning differences thrive.

The Odyssey School focuses on individualized attention and instruction, with a 3:1 student/teacher ratio and 2:1 daily reading and writing classes, where children are paired with a partner at their skill level.

Learn more about Odyssey’s specialized program at Inside Odyssey, the school’s annual open house event on Thursday, January 19 (Snow date: Thursday, January 26). Meet the school’s community of students, faculty, parents and alumni.

Learn more about the Open House and contact the school here.

