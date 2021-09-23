Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The Mission Continues - Operation Enduring Service

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:34 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 14:34:03-04

The Mission Continues is a nonprofit organization helping veterans continue to serve and make a difference in their home communities. Through service projects, veterans create connections and relationships, deepening their sense of belonging and purpose as well as empowering them to make a positive impact once they are back home.

The organization is marking the 20 years since the attacks on 9/11 by honoring the service and sacrifice of the all-volunteer force that has served in the wake of that day. Throughout this year, the Operation Enduring Service campaign will shine a light on the spirit of service, both in uniform and within the community, through an extended service and storytelling campaign.

Learn more and read the stories here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019