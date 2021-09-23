The Mission Continues - Operation Enduring Service

The Mission Continues is a nonprofit organization helping veterans continue to serve and make a difference in their home communities. Through service projects, veterans create connections and relationships, deepening their sense of belonging and purpose as well as empowering them to make a positive impact once they are back home.

The organization is marking the 20 years since the attacks on 9/11 by honoring the service and sacrifice of the all-volunteer force that has served in the wake of that day. Throughout this year, the Operation Enduring Service campaign will shine a light on the spirit of service, both in uniform and within the community, through an extended service and storytelling campaign.

Learn more and read the stories here.

