The Lyric Foundation is the non-profit trust that operates the 128-year-old Lyric Theatre.

Their mission is to provide the citizens of Maryland with world class entertainment in an historic venue while having a positive impact on our community through theater-based and creative writing-based arts education programs.

The Lyric provides diverse programming for all ages, including Ringo Starr, Nikki Glaser, The Masked Singer, and Disney productions. When you buy a ticket to a show, you are helping to support robust community arts programs for middle and high schoolers in Baltimore City.

