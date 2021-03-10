The Incredible Egg

One of the best foods for a baby’s healthy brain development is already in most refrigerators: eggs. Newly released guidelines recommend eggs as an important first food for infants and toddlers, as well as for pregnant women and breastfeeding moms.

Eggs are a great source of protein, choline, vitamins D and B12. These nutrients are important for babies as well as teens, and seniors. Eggs are also inexpensive, versatile, and easy to cook with.

Include sliced hard boiled egg on your next avocado toast. An egg bake is the perfect dinner to please the whole family.

Learn more and find recipes here.

