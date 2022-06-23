Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The Good Feet Store - Lolita's story

The Good Feet Store - Lolita's story
Videos
The Good Feet Store - Lolita's story
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 13:30:14-04

After having a baby a year ago, Lolita, like many moms, wanted to workout. But pain in her feet kept her from being able to hit the gym or even walk without discomfort. She knew she needed a change, so she went to The Good Feet Store.

The Good Feet Store offers custom arch supports that can fit into almost any type of shoe. These support all four arches of the foot and help to align your feet and ankles properly, which sets off a chain reaction of proper alignment throughout the whole body, helping to alleviate pain.

A friendly associate will go over your concerns with you and then take foot impressions. You can try in your custom supports in store, and if you love them you can leave with them the same day!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019