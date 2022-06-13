The Good Feet Store - June 2022

Military personnel and veterans know better than almost anyone how hard the body works, and how much pain can stop you from doing the things you enjoy. Russell, a US Navy Veteran, was able to find relief at The Good Feet Store, and he's not alone.

The Good Feet Store offers custom arch supports that can fit into almost any type of shoe. These support all four arches of the foot and help to align your feet and ankles properly, which sets off a chain reaction of proper alignment throughout the whole body, helping to alleviate pain.

A friendly associate will go over your concerns with you and then take foot impressions. You can try in your custom supports in store, and if you love them you can leave with them the same day!

Learn more here.