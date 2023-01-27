Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The Good Feet Store - January 27, 2023

Posted at 1:11 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 13:11:50-05

Foot pain shouldn't hold you back from keeping those new year goals. If you're suffering from foot, ankle, knee, or back pain, the answer might be in your shoes.

Treating your feet right starts with proper arch support. Supported arches kick off a chain reaction of alignment through the whole body, helping you move easier and without pain. At the Good Feet Store, a friendly associate will take impressions of your footprint and talk with you about any pain or other issues you're experiencing.

Their three-step process helps to support all four of your arches with a strengthener, maintainer, and relaxer. Inserts fit easily into all kinds of shoes, from sneakers to heels!

And, if you love your inserts, you can leave with them the same day- no waiting for your order!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices