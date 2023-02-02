The Good Feet Store - February 2, 2022

Proper arch support helps align your feet and ankles, which evenly distributes body weight and helps sets off a chain reaction of support throughout the kinetic chain, helping to alleviate pain.

The Good Feet Store offers a three step system of personalized supports that fit into any shoe and lifestyle. The strengthener, maintainer, and relaxer all serve a function throughout the day to help keep you moving pain free.

Stop in or make an appointment for a fitting today. If you love your inserts, you can leave with them the same day- no waiting for your order!

Learn more here.