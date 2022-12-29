Watch Now
The Good Feet Store - December 29, 2022

Posted at 1:05 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 13:05:35-05

If you're resolving to get healthy, get fit, or get active in 2023, The Good Feet Store is the place to start.

Arch supports can help resolve foot, ankle, knee, and hip pain, but they can also act as a preventative measure, so even if you aren't in pain, come in for a free fitting to see what The Good Feet Store can do for you!

Proper arch support helps align your feet and ankles correctly, which sets off a chain reaction of pain relief throughout the whole body.

The Good Feet Store offers a three different supports - the strengthener, maintainer, and relaxer - to help support all four of your arches. Inserts fit easily into all kinds of shoes, from sneakers to heels!

The Good Feet Store has locations in Hunt Valley and Annapolis. Learn more here.

