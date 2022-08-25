Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The Good Feet Store - August 25, 2022

Posted at 1:30 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 13:30:57-04

Staying active is an importation part of a healthy lifestyle, and pain shouldn't hold you back from the activities you love. If you're suffering from foot, ankle, hip, or lower back pain, the answer may be in your shoes.

Proper arch support helps align your feet and ankles properly, which sets off a chain reaction of pain relief throughout the whole body.

The Good Feet Store offers a three different supports - the strengthener, maintainer, and relaxer - to help support all four of your arches. Inserts fit easily into all kinds of shoes, from sneakers to heels!

The Good Feet Store has locations in Hunt Valley and Annapolis. Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019