The Get Connected Fair at St. Elizabeth School offers resources for special needs caregivers

Having a child with special needs can be overwhelming, especially in terms of advocating for one’s child. Where do parents go for help to seek the support their child needs in terms of behavioral training, in-home and community support, education, social activities, and transitioning into adulthood?

St. Elizabeth School provides academic, supportive and related services and vocational training to students aged 6 - 21 with developmental disabilities. The school has an excellent staff of teachers, therapists, clinical experts, job coaches, behavior and assistive technology specialists, and a transition team.

The Get Connected: Special Needs Resources Fair brings together therapists, experts, consultants, products, and services that foster happy, healthy, and productive lives for those with special needs. In addition, two workshops will be held:



Special Needs Planning

Parent-to- Parent Forum, an informal and open discussion with parents to share resources, experiences, and build a support network.

The fair is free and open to the public from 9am -1pm on Saturday, September 21 at St. Elizabeth School.

Registration is open here.

Learn more about St. Elizabeth School here.