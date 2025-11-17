The Odyssey School is a K–8 community in Baltimore County dedicated to transforming the educational experience for children with dyslexia and language learning differences.

Odyssey staff know every child is a capable learner and understand students think differently and learn differently, so teaching is thoughtfully designed to embrace their strengths, nurture confidence and self-advocacy, and foster a genuine love of learning. Reading, writing, and literacy development are embedded into every subject to enhance those skills throughout the day.





Learn more about the Early Learning program at the Odyssey School

The Early Learning program at Odyssey School helps build skills and strategies for school and beyond Learn more about the Early Learning program at the Odyssey School

The Early Learning program at Odyssey focuses on early intervention and foundational skills. Specially designed to meet the needs and interests of children in kindergarten through third grade, this program helps build literacy and executive function skills. Research shows that students with dyslexia who get early intervention achieve much better academic results than those who wait until third grade or later.

A hallmark of the Odyssey experience is the 3:1 student-teacher ratio, which means students are receive personalized, tailored instruction and attention.

Learn more here.