The College Board - AP Courses

Advanced Placement courses provide a chance for students to deeply study topics they are interested in and challenge themselves with college-level material. Additionally, qualifying scores on AP Exams can help students save time and money by giving them the chance to earn college credit while in high school.

With courses ranging from Art History and Design and English Literature to World Languages and STEM subjects, students can find AP courses that interest them and meet their school’s requirements. AP courses like Precalculus, Computer Science Principles, Seminar, and African American Studies have limited pre-requisites and provide a great entry into AP coursework.

Research also shows that AP courses and exams have broad benefits for students, regardless of their exam score. AP students from all backgrounds, regardless of AP Exam score, are more likely to enroll in a four-year college. And taking AP in high school prepares many students to succeed in their college courses.

