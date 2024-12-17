The Collective at CCBC offers a space for small businesses to thrive

The CCBC Center for Business Innovation continues to expand its support for local entrepreneurs. Along with programs like the Business Plan Competition, mentorships, workshops, and continuing education classes, The Collective at CCBC offers a space for small businesses to sell products and services.

The Collective showcases over 60 small businesses, including 45 product-based and more than 20 service-based ventures. This growing platform highlights the creativity and innovation of local makers and service providers, offering them a space to connect with the community.

Around the Way Parchment is a previous Business Plan Competition winner and current Collective vendor. They offer high quality greeting cards for every occasion and milestone as well as wrapping paper, notepads, and other paper goods.

