The Chandler Project - Achondroplasia

Chandler Crews was born with achondroplasia, a serious, progressive and lifelong condition that is the most common form of dwarfism. Beyond a short stature, people with achondroplasia can experience serious health complications, including foramen magnum compression, sleep apnea, bowed legs, mid-face hypoplasia, permanent sway of the lower back, spinal stenosis and recurrent ear infections. Some of these complications can result in the need for invasive surgeries, such as spinal cord decompression.

Currently limb lengthening surgery is the only treatment option available. Chandler underwent the surgery at 16 years old, greatly improving function and mobility issues.

The 3rd Annual Achondroplasia Research Conference takes place in Baltimore July 2-3.

