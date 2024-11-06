The Catholic High School of Baltimore presents fall drama 'Daisy Pulls It Off'

The Catholic High School of Baltimore is an independent college-preparatory high school for young women, sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia.

At Catholic High, drama students get more than the opportunity to be on stage. The four year concentration in the Visual & Performing Arts Program allows students to discover not just their acting talents, but also spans everything from performance and script writing to technical theatre and production management. Their state-of-the-art production booth is entirely student run for performances and includes experience in sound, lighting, and effects.

See the theatre group in action for their fall drama, Daisy Pulls It Off! Set at the prestigious Grangewood Boarding School during the 1920's, the play follows scholarship student Daisy Meredith as she navigates class, friendships, and more.

Daisy Pulls It Off runs November 15 and 16 at 7:00pm in the Catholic High Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door.

