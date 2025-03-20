The Breast Health Center at UM St. Joseph Medical Center provides tailored care for your breast health

Mammograms are the gold standard for detecting breast cancer early, when it’s most treatable. While the general rule of thumb is to start mammograms at age 40 and follow up yearly, you should speak with your doctor about your personal history, family history, and general breast health to help determine your risk and a personalized screening schedule.

Each woman’s health needs are different and based on individual factors such as age, health history, genetics and breast type. Risk can also change as we age, so a yearly check up with your doctor to note any changes or concerns is recommended.

We equate good breast health being cancer free, but there are benign breast conditions that need ongoing management. Though these conditions are not life-threatening, some are linked with a higher risk of getting breast cancer later on and need to be identified and managed as early as possible. Benign breast conditions include pain, lumps or masses (fibroadenoma or fibrocystic breast disease), infections (mastitis), nipple discharge, and skin changes.

At The Breast Health Center at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, the High-Risk Treatment program provides individualized risk assessment, screening and preventive cancer treatment for anyone with known or concerning risk factors.

Take the free risk assessment and learn more here.