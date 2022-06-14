The Benefits of Video Games

JUNE 14, 2022 — The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has released its 2022 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry . The report analyzes video game data and its impact on players. It also highlights demographics, mental and physical benefits for players and explores why 97% of Americans see video games as beneficial.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of ESA, explains how families can use video games to strengthen relationships, promote inclusivity, facilitate skill development, and create safe and positive experiences.

