Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The Benefits of Video Games

The Benefits of Video Games
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 14:52:31-04

JUNE 14, 2022 — The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has released its 2022 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry . The report analyzes video game data and its impact on players. It also highlights demographics, mental and physical benefits for players and explores why 97% of Americans see video games as beneficial.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of ESA, explains how families can use video games to strengthen relationships, promote inclusivity, facilitate skill development, and create safe and positive experiences.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019