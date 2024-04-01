Watch Now
The Be. Org celebrates 10 years of service to the Baltimore community, impacting over 3,000 youth in Central Maryland. Their $1M fundraising campaign kicks off on April 1st and will raise funds to further support STEM enrichment programs and wrap around services to support the whole child.

The community is invited to join in the festivities on Friday April 5th for The Sneaker Ball Youth Pep Rally and on Saturday, April 6th at the Fifth Annual Sneaker Ball - a black tie party with a purpose that celebrates sneaker culture and 10 years of local community impact.

