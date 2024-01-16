The Baseball Warehouse - Anthony Sanders Clinic

Winter weather might not bring baseball immediately to mind, but it's spring all year round at The Baseball Warehouse!

The Baseball Warehouse offers Milb and MLB coaches, private instruction, Badgers youth travel baseball teams, position specific camps, coaching clinics, facility rentals, sports performance and physical therapy.

With a roster of featured pros including Rick Dempsey, Mike Bordick, Jeff Frye, Al Bumbry, Ryan Ripken, Cavlin Maduro and Tony Saunders, your child can learn skills directly from the pros.

On January 24, Baltimore Orioles coach Anthony Sanders will hold a clinic covering skill building and fundamentals for throwing, hitting, pitching, and fielding.

Sign up for camps here.

Learn more here.