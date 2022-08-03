The Baltimore Station - Drive In Movie Night

The Baltimore Station, an organization that provides individuals, primarily veterans, who suffer from homelessness and substance abuse disorder with residential and outpatient treatment programs, will host its 3rd annual Drive-In Movie Night on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The fundraiser will once again be held at Bengie’s Drive-In Movie Theatre and will feature the family-friendly classic, Jumanji, starring Robin Williams. All funds raised from the event will support programming for homeless veterans.

Tickets are priced per car and will include food from Mission BBQ, as well as non-alcoholic beverages and other movie treats such as candy and popcorn. Guests will also enjoy activities such as face painting, live music and raffles for exclusive prizes. Children will receive a special gift for attending.

Learn more and register here.