The Baltimore Station - April 2023

The Baltimore Station, an organization that provides individuals, primarily veterans, who suffer from homelessness and substance abuse disorder with residential and outpatient treatment programs, will host a new fundraiser golf tournament at Topgolf Baltimore on Thurs., April 13.

At Take a Swing for Recovery, golfers will enjoy three hours of golf played tournament style, a backyard BBQ lunch with beer and wine and can participate in raffles, bottle pulls, and other fun activities. Awards will be presented for the top team score, top individual player, and other surprises.

All funds raised from the event will support programming for homeless veterans.

Learn more here.