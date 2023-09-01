The Baltimore Foodie - Crab Picking

Visit Baltimore recently won Best in Show at the annual ASAE Meeting in Atlanta, and The Baltimore Foodie was there with some of Maryland's best! Alongside iconic Maryland staples like raw oysters and Orange Crushes, Maryland blue crabs were the true star of the show.

ASAE brings hospitality and tourism agencies from all over the country, and this year's conference was attended by almost 5,000 people.

