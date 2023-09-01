Watch Now
The Baltimore Foodie - Crab Picking

Posted at 1:30 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 13:30:06-04

Visit Baltimore recently won Best in Show at the annual ASAE Meeting in Atlanta, and The Baltimore Foodie was there with some of Maryland's best! Alongside iconic Maryland staples like raw oysters and Orange Crushes, Maryland blue crabs were the true star of the show.

ASAE brings hospitality and tourism agencies from all over the country, and this year's conference was attended by almost 5,000 people.

Looking for crabs here in Maryland? The Baltimore Foodie recommends Xash Crab - and the best part is, they come to you! Place your order, grab some friends, and enjoy a crab feast without the hassle.

Follow The Baltimore Foodie @thebaltimorefoodie on Instagram.

