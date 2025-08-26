Tee off at Oakmont Green to support Progress Unlimited

Progress Unlimited Inc (PUI) believes everyone deserves a chance to live a fulfilling and productive life as a member of their community. For more than 40 years, Progress Unlimited has provided both day and residential programs and services to adults with physical or developmental disabilities. This vital organization provides well-paying jobs with benefits for more than 200 people with disabilities.





Register now for the Progress Unlimited fundraiser at Oakmont Green Golf Course

Enjoy a day on the links to support Progress Unlimited Inc

On Friday, September 12, join Progress Unlimited for their annual fundraiser at Oakmont Green Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will directly support technology upgrades in PUI group homes. Registration is $150/golfer or $600/foursome and includes prizes, raffles, and dinner. This is a rain or shine event.

Progress Unlimited is looking for golfers as well as sponsors and volunteers. Learn more and register here.