Talkspace - Workplace Stress

Posted at 2:07 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 14:07:42-04

While many have spoken about a “great resignation”, there’s often a “great reflection” that comes first. This period represents a critical time for both employers and employees to understand what’s wrong and take positive steps to address the challenges that lead to resignation.

Talkspace recently conducted a survey and found that nearly 70% of employees who are considering resigning are doing so because they felt their employers did not follow through on promises made surrounding health and wellness during the pandemic.

If you are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, or anxious at work, begin by pinpointing what resources you need, then speak to your management team. Managers should be well versed on the mental health options available to employees, as well as willing to work with what an employee says they need.

