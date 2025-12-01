Lithium-ion batteries are in more homes than ever, powering everything from phones and laptops to e-scooters, toys, tools, and power banks.

This surge in use has led to a concerning increase in fire incidents tied to battery malfunctions, misuse, or damage. According to research by the Fire Safety Research Institute, nearly 50% of Americans are still unaware of these risks. With more lithium-ion powered gifts expected this season, UL Research Institutes is sounding the alarm on how quickly these fires can start and what families can do to prevent tragedy.





Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of battery safety this holiday season

The CHARGE safety checklist offers simple, practical advice for staying protected:

C HOOSE CERTIFIED PRODUCTS — Look for devices certified by a nationally recognized testing lab

H ANDLE WITH CARE — Use only the charger that came with the device and follow all instructions

A LWAYS STAY ALERT — Watch for overheating, swelling, or other damage

R ECYCLE RESPONSIBLY — Don’t toss old or damaged batteries in the trash

G ET OUT FAST IF THERE’S A FIRE — Leave immediately and call 911

E DUCATE OTHERS — Share battery safety tips with friends and loved ones

