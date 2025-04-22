Take a Swing for Recovery with The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station provides residential treatment programming to veterans suffering from homelessness and substance abuse disorder. Men in the program are not asked to cover costs in order to focus 100% on recovery, and the goal is for graduates to leave with permanent housing, a steady income, and the resources and tools they need to sustain recovery.

The organization will host its third annual Take a Swing for Recovery golf tournament and fundraiser at Topgolf Baltimore on Thursday, April 24. At Take a Swing for Recovery, golfers will enjoy three hours of golf played tournament style and a backyard BBQ lunch with beer and wine while participating in raffles, a gift card pull and other fun activities. Awards will be presented for the top team score, top individual player, and other surprises.

Tickets are priced per individual or bay, which can include up to 6 people. All funds raised will support programming for veterans suffering from homelessness and addiction.

The Baltimore Station offers numerous volunteer opportunities for those looking to get involved. Learn more and register for the event here.