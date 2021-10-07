Watch
Tailgating Tips - Ovie Mughelli

Posted at 1:50 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 13:55:23-04

Football is back! Fans being able to cheer their team on brings a more exciting energy to the game whether you're in the stadium or home on the couch. Former All-Pro fullback Ovie Mughelli has some tips for making your tailgate shine.

Angostura Bitters are great for drinks, but they're also a perfect add in for sauces, dips, and more!

Loving football means loving the environment. Make your celebration green with the Ball aluminum cup. It's infinitely recyclable and keeps drinks cool.

Make your menu inclusive for everyone with Gardein plant based products. Gardein offers delicious plant-based meat substitutes for chicken, beef, sausage, and more!

