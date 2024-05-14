Tablo is a whole-home DVR device that allows you to record and replay your favorite channels - subscription free!

Pay once and watch forever with no subscriptions or ongoing fees. You can watch ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC & more as well as 90+ free streaming channels in one guide, and never miss a moment with watch, pause, and record functions!

The Tablo Total System includes an indoor TV antenna, Tablo device and all cables needed for easy setup. Customers will need an internet connection and compatible smart device, and channels are subject to availability in the viewing area.

Set up is easy with a quick start guide right out of the box and an easy to use app that lets you watch from any streaming device, not just your television.

Learn more and get yours here, or find it at most major retailers.

Tablo is owned by the E.W. Scripps Company who also owns this station.