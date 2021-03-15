Menu

Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

T-Detect Covid Test

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:23 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 14:23:10-04

As we learn more about the lasting after-effects of COVID-19, reliable testing becomes even more important. For those who suspect they may have had COVID-19 but were unable to be tested, or for those who have had an infection but were asymptomatic, a new breakthrough test can help.

T-Detect is the first T-cell based test for patients that can help those who believe they may have been infected with the virus get an answer. The test can be completed entirely online except for a small blood sample, which can be done at any LabCorp location, or a phlebotomist can come directly to your home.

Learn more and order the test here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020