Systane Eye Drops - Dry Eye Relief

Between long days staring at your computer screen at the office and scrolling through social media, reports indicate that digital eye strain affects 6 out of 10 Americans and increases the likelihood of experiencing the irritating symptoms of dry eye.

Signs of dry eye include itching, burning and even blurred vision, and these symptoms are often exacerbated by extended screen time.

To help, experts say to take plenty of "blink breaks", keep a small humidifier at your desk, lower your computer screen, and try to live a healthy lifestyle. If you're still experiencing dry eye, look for an artificial tear that's more than a lubricant.

SYSTANE COMPLETE Preservative-Free Dry Eye Relief is well studied, preservative free, and offers up to eight hours of relief.

Learn more here.