Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Symphony Manor - Power of Age 2022

Posted at 1:45 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 13:45:30-04

With so many assisted living options available, it's hard to know you're making the right choice. Symphony Manor offers many levels of care, from independent living to 24 hour care, and can help improve the quality of life for both residents and their families.

Symphony Manor is located in beautiful Roland Park and offers many opportunities for socializing, hobbies, and meeting new friends. Staff says residents wonder why they waited so long to move! The staff loves Symphony Manor just as much as the residents do - many have been there since they opened their doors 11 years ago.

Learn more about Symphony Manor here.

You can also get more information during The Power of Age special on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:25pm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019