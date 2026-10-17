Symphony Manor is located in Baltimore’s Roland Park area, close to familiar neighborhoods and everyday destinations.

Our community offers assisted living and memory care in an environment designed to support daily routines, social connection, and greater ease for residents and families. With chef-prepared dining, engaging programs, supportive services, and inviting shared spaces available, residents can spend more time enjoying the people, experiences, and moments that matter.



Symphony Manor offers supportive senior living in Roland Park

At Symphony Manor, residents are encouraged to stay as independent as possible while receiving support that reflects their needs, preferences, and lifestyle.

Learn more here.