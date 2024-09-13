Swim Across America Baltimore is back for a 15th year!

Swim Across America is celebrating 15 years in the Baltimore area.

Each year, the nonprofit brings together more than 450 swimmers, volunteers, and even Olympians to raise money for cancer research at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.

Since 2010, the nonprofit has grown from just two swimming events a year to seven, raising more than $5 million for clinical trials in immunotherapy, genomic-based testing, and the creation of a cancer survivorship program.

Now, SAA-Baltimore is teaming up with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) to expand its reach in the community even more. Along with hosting a free stroke clinic for more than 80 of the City's lifeguards with Olympic swimmer Craig Beardsley, SAA-Baltimore and BCRP held their first pool swim at Patterson Park, raising $10,000 for cancer research.

There is still time to register or donate for the open water swim on September 15th at High Tide Farm! To learn more about Swim Across America-Baltimore and its significant impact in the community, click here.