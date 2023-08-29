Swim Across America - Baltimore 2023

Swimmers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in Swim Across America-Baltimore’s annual events to raise money for cancer research at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.

This year, the pool swim is on Sunday, September 10th, at the Meadowbrook Swim Club. The open water event takes place the following week on Sunday, September 17th, at High Tide Farm in Pasadena.

Over the last fourteen years in the community, SAA Baltimore has donated more than $5 million for research, clinical trials in immunotherapy, genomic-based testing, and the creation of a dedicated cancer survivorship program.

Come join the more than 450 swimmers and volunteers, spectators and supporters, as well as a few Olympians, that come together each year to "Make Waves to Fight Cancer."

For more information and/or to sign up to swim, volunteer, or donate, click here.