Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Swim Across America Baltimore 2022

Posted at 1:44 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 13:44:09-04

Swimmers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in Swim Across America Baltimore’s annual events to raise money for cancer research at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.

This year, the pool swim is on Sunday, September 11th, at the Meadowbrook Swim Club. The open water event takes place the following week on Sunday, September 18th, at High Tide Farm in Pasadena.

Over the last thirteen years, SAA Baltimore has donated more than $4.5 million for research, clinical trials in immunotherapy, genomic-based testing, and the creation of a dedicated cancer survivorship program.

For more information and/or to sign up to swim, volunteer, or donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019