Swim Across America Baltimore 2022

Swimmers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in Swim Across America Baltimore’s annual events to raise money for cancer research at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins.

This year, the pool swim is on Sunday, September 11th, at the Meadowbrook Swim Club. The open water event takes place the following week on Sunday, September 18th, at High Tide Farm in Pasadena.

Over the last thirteen years, SAA Baltimore has donated more than $4.5 million for research, clinical trials in immunotherapy, genomic-based testing, and the creation of a dedicated cancer survivorship program.

For more information and/or to sign up to swim, volunteer, or donate, click here.