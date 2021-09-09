Swim Across America - 2021

The 12th Annual Swim Across America event is right around the corner! Swimmers of all ages and skill levels can take part in Swim Across America - Baltimore and come together to raise money for lifesaving cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.

10-year-old Matt Hart has raised almost $10,000 in his years with the event, and you can help by donating, swimming, or volunteering! Swim Across America Baltimore has donated more than $4.4 million towards groundbreaking research, clinical trials in immunotherapy, genomic-based testing, along with the creation of a dedicated cancer survivorship program.

The pool swim takes place Sunday, September 12th at the Meadowbrook Aquatic and Fitness Center in Mount Washington You can also participate virtually!

