Halloween will be here before you know it, but that doesn’t scare Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss! She’s got a few finds to make the season both sweet and spooky.





Limor Suss has everything you need for a sweet and spooky Halloween

Sweet and spooky Halloween essentials with Limor Suss

This Halloween, HI-CHEW is bringing a fun and fruity twist to your candy bowl with its limited-edition Mystery Mix — featuring fan favorites like Blue Raspberry, Candy Apple, and Watermelon, plus one secret flavor hidden in the pouch. Individually wrapped and gluten-free, HI-CHEW is a chewy candy everyone loves. Find it at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Five Below, and online here.



Let creativity glow and ooze this Halloween with Crayola ! Crayola Light-Ups let kids decorate a glowing pumpkin or ghost using washable markers. Crayola Goo adds a slimy twist with spooktacular textures and mix-ins — perfect for monsters, potions, and spooky fun.



Take the scare out of removing your Halloween makeup with Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water. This all-in-1 formula uses micellar technology to lift away dirt, oil, and even waterproof makeup no harsh rubbing needed. Skin feels clean, soft, and refreshed. Available at drugstores and online.

Get more tips and follow Limor on Instagram @limorsuss