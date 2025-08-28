Supporting young adult mental health during back to school season

With summer winding down, many parents are watching their young adults prepare for major life transitions like moving out for to college, starting jobs or gap years, and navigating the uncertainty that often follows high school graduation. No matter the path, this stage of life is filled with emotional and physical changes, and it’s more important than ever to keep mental health part of the conversation.





Supporting young adults' mental health and well-being

It's so important for parents to stay connected to their kids during this time. Checking in regularly and asking open ended questions like "What’s something you’re looking forward to?" or “How are you really doing?” These check-ins help normalize emotional conversations and let young adults know they’re not alone and you’re interested in their lives.

Helping your young adult build daily routines and habits can also help create a sense of stability. Encouraging simple habits like regular sleep, daily movement, and time away from screens can make a big impact on emotional health. Even taking a short walk or practicing mindfulness for just a few minutes a day can help reduce stress and boost your mood.

If you notice your child experiencing persistent sadness, changes in mood or behavior, withdrawing from activities they once enjoyed or struggling academically, it may be time to seek professional help. Speak with your PCP or consult your health plan to find the right type of care. If your child is in college, they may also be able to utilize on-campus counseling. Mental health resources are more accessible than ever, and your health plan is a great place to start. At UnitedHealthcare, many student health plans include free virtual visits with licensed mental health professionals, and access to wellness apps like Calm.

