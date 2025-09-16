Support the National MS Society with 'A Taste of Generosity'

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an often unpredictable disease of the central nervous system where information from the brain to the body is disrupted. This disruption can lead to symptoms like fatigue, numbness, cognitive issues, and physical disabilities. MS is typically diagnosed in young adults, most often between the ages of 20–40, and it affects more than 1 million people in the United States.





Taste of Generosity: Maryland is an evening of celebration, community, and giving to support the mission of the National MS Society. On October 3 from 6-10pm at the Center Club in Baltimore, sip and savor Maryland’s best local bites and beverages and regional favorites while enjoying a silent auction filled with unique treasures and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Taste of Generosity will also honor this year's Community Heroes, Jenette and Charles young for their tremendous commitment to the MS Community.

The National MS Society is the leading funder of MS Research. Funds raised during Taste of Generosity directly support cutting-edge MS research, life-changing programs, and resources for people living with multiple sclerosis.

Learn more and get tickets here.