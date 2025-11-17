Small businesses are the backbone of Maryland communities. When we support them by 'shopping small', we support families, jobs, and the character of our neighborhoods.

You can help support these local businesses using the Maryland Local Businesses directory to search and discover local businesses across the state. Browse by category, town, and type of service, and if you don’t see your favorite business listed, you can submit it!





Submit your video celebrating a local business

Support Maryland local businesses this holiday shopping season

Maryland Local Businesses is launching a community-driven campaign for Small Business Saturday to support and spotlight small businesses across the state. Residents are encouraged to record a short video shouting out their favorite local business and send it to 443-909-CRAB (443) 909-2722. Videos will be shared on social media to help increase visibility and support for these businesses. Maryland Local Businesses will award ten $100 gift cards to the top submissions!

Your video takes just minutes to make, but can have a real and lasting impact on a small business in the community.

Browse the directory and learn more here.