Support Johns Hopkins Children's Center in the second annual Miracles in Motion 5K

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center makes miracles happen every day. This world class hospital offers one of the most comprehensive pediatric medical programs in the country, with more than 92,000 patient visits and nearly 9,000 admissions each year.

Last year, more than 1500 participants ran and walked to help raise funds for JHCC. The second annual Miracles in Motion 5K will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. The race includes a 5K run or 1-mile walk or run and a 50-meter Critter Crawl for kids. Family fun activities after the race include music, face painting, a visit from the JHCC Ambulance, and Maryland Zoo animal ambassadors!





Register for the second annual Miracles in Motion 5k to support Johns Hopkins Children's Center

Participants can pick an area or specialty at the hospital that is personal or important to them, and funds raised will help provide much-needed resources to continue delivering world-class care to pediatric patients and their families – including lifesaving tools and technology, support for important research and critical patient programs.

Register for Miracles in Motion here. Use code MIRACLES10 for 10% off your registration fee!