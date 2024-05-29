Summer Travel Adventures

Summer is right around the corner, and it's time to plan an epic travel adventure! Travel journalist, TV host, and blogger Justin Walter joins us with some great deals, destinations, and products that will help make this summer the most adventurous yet.

Explore hidden adventures in beautiful Portland, Oregon. Enjoy more than 100 miles of hiking and biking trails along with historical attractions, beaches, outdoor experiences, and delicious restaurants.

Wyndam makes it easy to stay anywhere in the world with thousands of hotels at accessible price points. Join the Wyndam Rewards program to earn free nights!

It's important to set and stick to your budget on vacation. Spruce is an all in one mobile banking app by H&R Block that offers cash back rewards, budgeting tools, and more.

Keep your home safe wherever you are with Phillips Hue Secure lighting and cameras.

