The inaugural Summer Soulfest - Music for Mental Health, sponsored by Ashley Addiction Treatment will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 7-9:30pm at the Church of Redeemer Parish Hall.

The organizers want to raise awareness for the need for mental health and raise money for the Lynn Bartolotta Memorial Scholarship at University of South Florida in Tampa. The scholarship provides tuition assistance for students who are studying to become professional mental health professionals.

The musical line-up will include Steve Bartolotta, Victor Bartolotta, Jeanne Bartolotta Henry and Mary Bartolotta. Stevie Ray Martel, a local musician & educator, will be performing along with his local AllStars, the Remnants, and featuring Johnny Massachusetts and the Resentments. Seating is limited to 200 guests and tickets are only $20 with 100% of the ticket fees going to the Lynn Bartolotta Memorial Scholarship.

Learn more, donate, or buy tickets here.