Summer is here, and with it comes a host of skincare challenges. From increased sun exposure to dehydration and clogged pores, the season demands a proactive approach.

During warmer months, it's more important than ever to adjust your routine to protect and hydrate your skin while embracing ingredients that support long-term skin wellness.



Get glowing summer skin

Summer skin care tips with Venita Aspen

Olay Body and Secret have teamed up to launch new summer themed, limited edition scents in your favorite skin benefiting products. Try Olay's Intensely Hydrating body wash, formulated with a powerhouse blend of niacinamide, pro-glycerin, lipids, and a hyaluronic acid serum complex for deep nourishment.

Beat sweat and odor on even the hottest days with Clinical Strength Antiperspirant and Deodorant by Secret

The Summer Fizz collection is available in Strawberry, Mandarin, and Watermelon scents. Find them in stores now!