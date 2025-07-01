Summer party essentials with Chef Cindi

Whether you're hanging by the pool for the day, hosting an epic backyard BBQ, or vacationing with a crowd, summer is the best time to gather with friends and family! Chef Cindi joins us with her top picks for the perfect summer party.



We all love ice cream! Find your favorite Carvel cakes at your local grocer or check here for a full list.

These aren't "routine beans" - they're Clark Gourmet Baked Beans! Choose from flavors like Peach Honey Habanero, Apple Bacon Mesquite, Root Beer, and more!

Cool off with a Cafe La Llave espresso. It's perfect on its own or as a base for all your favorite iced drinks!

Enjoy your favorite mocktails with Ritual Zero Proof. These swap ounce for ounce to make your favorite drinks with no guilt.

LiveComplete protein powder makes getting healthy easier with their 100% plant based NutriMatch blend.

