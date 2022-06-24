Summer Must Haves w/ Lilliana Vazquez

As you head outdoors this summer to enjoy the sun and sandy beaches, stay dry and fresh with one of lifestyle expert Lilliana Vazquez’s must-have summer products: Secret’s newest Weightless Dry Sprays.

Designed with every female in mind, the new Secret Weightless Dry Spray provides 48-hour sweat and odor protection! Gone are the days of sticky residue under the arms. With an instantly dry feel formula, Secret Weightless Dry Spray is free of heavy waxes and alcohol, leaving underarms comfortable and protected.

Upon application, Secret Weightless Dry Spray starts working fast with re-designed fragrances (Wild Rose, Vanilla, Waterlily, and White Peach) for a superior scent experience, plus moisture and motion activated fragrance bursts when you need them most.

Learn more here.