Summer Gift Season - Giftcards.com

As restrictions lift and we get together with family and friends, many people are planning to give more gifts than usual this year.

The gift card girlfriend Shelley Hunter has some great tips for gifting this season:

Buy in bulk: Stock up when cards go on sale!

Give experiences over things: Gift cards for amusement parks, tourist attractions, restaurants, or other experiences are helpful as people get out of the house.

Go Digital: e-gift cards are so easy to personalize and schedule the perfect gift!

Pairing: Give a small gift that ties in with a gift card - a bottle of wine, a small blanket, or something that ties in with the theme of your card!

Learn more here.